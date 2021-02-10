Bollywood star Salman Khan appeared before Jodhpur Session Court on Tuesday, February 9 for the hearing of the case related to poaching of two blackbucks in 1998. He attended the hearing via video conferencing and apologised for 'mistakenly' submitting a false affidavit in 2003. The final verdict will be announced on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Salman Khans’s lawyer Hastimal Saraswat informed the court that the affidavit was mistakenly submitted on August 8, 2003, and the actor should be forgiven for it. According to News18, Saraswat said, "The affidavit was mistakenly given on August 8, 2003, as Salman had forgotten that his license was given for renewal because he was too busy. Therefore, he mentioned that the license had gone missing in the court."

The hearing in the case by the district and sessions judge was for two appeals – one by Salman Khan challenging his five-year sentence by a trial court in a case of poaching two blackbucks and another by the Rajasthan government challenging the acquittal of co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam Kothari, Sonali Bendre and local person Dushyant Singh.

