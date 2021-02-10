Bollywood Hungama

CONFIRMED! Kriti Sanon reunites with Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff for actioner Ganapath

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The news is out! Kriti Sanon is reuniting with Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff for actioner Ganapath. After teasing her look on Tuesday, February 9, the makers have announced her as the leading lady of the film! Tiger and Kriti had made their debut together in the 2014 film Heropanti. It was directed by Sabbir Khan.

CONFIRMED! Kriti Sanon reunites with Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff for actioner Ganapath

 

Tiger Shroff, on Wednesday, introduced his leading lady, "Khatam hua intezaar @kritisanon. Super excited to work with this bundle of talent again."

Kriti Sanon's electrifying new avatar is definitely something you can't miss out! The makers have hinted at an action-packed, multi-part film franchise that will match and rival the standards set by Hollywood's genre-defining action movies.

Set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era, it will portray a never-seen-before world. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, the shoot begins mid this year.

