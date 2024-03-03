comscore
Last Updated 03.03.2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gets impressed with Anant Ambani's watch worth Rs. 14 crore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gets impressed with Anant Ambani’s watch worth Rs. 14 crore

The video of a personal conversation of Anant Ambani with his guests has gone viral on social media.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Readers would be aware that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently enjoying their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which is also the hometown of the groom-to-be which also includes Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan who are also a part of this esteemed guestlist. A video featuring the guests during a private conversation with the groom-to-be surfaced online which showcased how Mark and his wife were mighty impressed with a priced possession of Anant Ambani which is a watch worth Rs. 14 crores.

On the second day of their visit to Jamnagar, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan seemed to be discussing their itinerary which included  A Walk By The Wild Side, which was a short visit to Vantara, an animal rescue and rehabilitation owned by the Ambanis as well as Mela Rouge, which was a night filled with desi performances of Bollywood celebs. While Mark and Priscilla were dressed as per the theme which was ‘jungle fever’ for the morning of March 2, the private conversation had Anant planning the rest of the day for his esteemed guests. In this video which is going viral on social media, Mark and his wife were quite impressed with the watch which Anant was wearing.

As soon as they came across the same, Priscilla Chan exclaimed, “This watch is fantastic, that is so cool”. Her comment was interrupted by Zuckerberg who added, “Yeah, I told him that already.” He also mentioned how the watch made him long for one. “You know, I never really wanted to get a watch. But after seeing that, I was like, watches are cool,” he shared. Chan too expressed her interest in possessing one. For the unversed, the watch in question is from the luxury brand Audemars Piguet, from their Royal Oak collection which is expected to be worth Rs. 14 crores.


Speaking of the pre-wedding functions, the celebrations which kicked off on March 1 is expected to end on March 3. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, among many others were a part of these festivities.

Also Read: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Story: It was not love at first sight for them but a friendship that will now last forever

