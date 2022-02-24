comscore

Armaan Kohli denied interim bail by special NDPS court 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested on August 28 last year, was once again denied interim bail by the court on February 22. The actor was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged possession and consumption of drugs. Kohli had reportedly asked for an interim bail for 14-days in order to visit his ailing parents. He later urged the court to grant him bail for two days.

According to NDTV, "the NCB, represented by special public prosecutor Advait Sethna, said the accused has been arrested under a relevant section of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession of commercial quantity. The relevant section doesn't have provision for bail even on medical grounds, the NCB had argued, adding that the ground mentioned in the bail application doesn't inspire confidence." The bail plea was rejected by special judge AA Joglekar after hearing arguments of both sides.

Armaan Kohli was booked under sections 27A (illicit trafficking) and 29 (conspiracy) of the NDPS Act. NCB had conducted a raid at Kohli’s residence in Mumbai in August this year. He was allegedly found in possession of 1.2gm of cocaine.

ALSO READ: Armaan Kohli’s bail denied by the Bombay HC in drug trafficking case; two co-accused granted bail

