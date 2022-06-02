South Korean group NCT’s sub-unit member Jungwoo tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Korea from Japan.

NCT 127’s Jungwoo diagnosed with Covid-19 after Japan tour; other members test negative

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the group’s label SM Entertainment announced on June 1 Jungwoo’s diagnosis, issuing an official statement. “Hello, this is SM Entertainment. NCT’s Jungwoo was diagnosed with COVID-19 today (June 1),” the statement began. The agency informed that “Jungwoo tested negative on the PCR test he underwent before leaving Japan, but in accordance with COVID-19 regulations, he underwent PCR testing again after returning to Korea, and those test results came back positive.”

“Jungwoo previously received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and he is not currently exhibiting any particular symptoms,” the statement continued. “At the moment, he has halted all of his scheduled activities and is self-isolating in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities. The agency also informed that “all of the other NCT 127 members aside from Jungwoo tested negative on the PCR tests they underwent after their arrival in Korea.”

“Our agency will strictly adhere to the instructions of health authorities, and we will consider our artist’s health and safety our top priority as we do our utmost to help him focus entirely on his recovery. Thank you,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, NCT127 recently began their Japanese dome tour ‘Neo City: The Link'. The group has already performed one show in Vantelin Dome Nagoya, two shows in Tokyo Dome and are currently gearing up for the last two shows in Kyocera Dome Osaka on June 25 to 26.

Also Read: NCT 127’s Taeil won’t participate in the upcoming Dome concert after testing positive for Covid-19 in Japan

