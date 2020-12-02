The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) which is currently investigating a drug related case in Bollywood has approached a special NDPS court and sought the cancellations of bails granted to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple was arrested a week ago after drugs were seized from their residence and they further confessed to consuming drugs.

The NCB filed an application to allow their custodial interrogation by setting aside lower court's order. The court issued notice to Bharti and Haarsh on Tuesday and the matter will most likely be taken up in court for hearing next week.

Bharti and Haarsh were granted bail on November 23, a day after they were sent to judicial custody. On November 21, the NCB conducted a raid in the couple's house from where they seized 86.5 grams of ganja. The couple was interrogated on the same day during which they confessed to consuming drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Showik was granted bail earlier today, while Rhea was let go on bail in October after spending a month in jail.

