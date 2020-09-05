Actor Daisy Shah has come under the scanner of the netizens and has apologised for her recent post. The actress was seen striking a pose with Khaled Hosseini's novel 'A Thousand Splendid Suns'. She was smiling in the picture and captioned the post, "Just smile, because it works”.

As soon as she posted the photo, the actress began to receive flak from the netizens since the book tells the story of a girl who's suffers from the stigma around her birth as a illegitimate child and even faces abuse in the marriage.

The actress got the wind of it and tweeted, "You don’t know me or my life. Am I a reader or am I using things as a prop or was I also having a conversation with some1 at the very same time or may be not. So you know what make ur own stories about whatever you want." However, she deleted the tweet later.

Later, she shared multiple stories and one of them read, "Final word on the matter from my end. Try to be happy no matter what. N it’s very important to have an insight on is own life rather than discussing others. LIVE AND LET LIVE.”

However, as the backlas continued, she apologized and said that she will ask her team to take down the photo. “The laugh was on a joke that was cracked by a friend behind the camera n not for the book," she wrote..

"All I want to say is, the pic was posted coz it was a candid capture n was focused on the smile n happiness that it emitted Since I had only read 4-5 pages then I didn’t know how intense it would get. Will be careful from now on. Sorry,” she further added

“There is no shame in apologising. But if people want to feed their ego by thinking it’s becoz of them. God bless you. It was done coz I read the book n felt the pain n realised the stir that 1 pic cld create without thinking it through," she concluded.

The photo from Twitter and Instagram has now been deleted.

