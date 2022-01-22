comscore

Sushant Singh Rajput Death case: Mumbai based lawyers files complaint with Human Rights Commission

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary was on on January 21. The day marked another update on the legal battle that proceeds to unfold around his tragic and untimely passing of the actor. In the latest development, Mumbai advocate Ashish Rai has filed a complaint before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death case Mumbai based lawyers files complaint with Human Rights Commission

Speaking about the case, Rai mentioned that he has filed a complaint with NHRC that the doctors’ panel of Cooper Hospital (where the post-mortem was conducted on Singh's dead body) and Mumbai Police did not pursue the guidelines of the NHRC at the time of the post-mortem as a result of which human rights have been violated.

Rai also stated that there is an advisory issued by the NHRC and most of the time hospitals fail to follow the norms and the same has happened in the SSR case, too.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey before Bollywood: From an engineering college dropout to background dancer then eventually an actor 

