Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.08.2021 | 5:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Bellbottom Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

After Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra joins cast of Atlee’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer; film to feature massive ensemble cast

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just last month, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Nayanthara had joined the cast of ace Tamil film director Atlee’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Now we hear that joining them will be Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra. Interestingly, Sanya will not be the last member to join the cast, instead we hear that the yet untitled venture will feature a massive ensemble cast.

After Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra joins cast of Atlee’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer; film to feature massive ensemble cast

As per reports, Atlee’s film is said to be a masala potboiler that will not only feature some big names from Bollywood alongside Shah Rukh Khan, but will also see some heavy weight names from the South film industry as well. As for Sanya Malhotra’s role in the film, while Nayanthara will feature as the leading lady alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Malhotra will be seen in a rather crucial role as one of the principal characters. Currently, the actress has been locked for the film with minor details being worked out.

As for the film itself, the Atlee directorial has already commenced pre-production work with principal photography slated to commence towards the end of October. As for the shoot of the film, no particular dates have been locked.

Also Read: Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan to share screen for the first time for Atlee’s film

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar calls Divya…

Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed evicted

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, wins…

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Mahek Chahal becomes…

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to head to…

“I am doing a film with Salman Khan? That’s…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification