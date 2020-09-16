Another Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer is heading to Netflix. After starring in Sacred Games and Raat Akeli Hai, the actor's next Serious Men will also premiere on the streaming giant. Based on the novel by Manu Joseph, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and directed by the award-winning director - Sudhir Mishra, the Netflix film is set to release on October 2, 2020.

Tormented with his under-privileged societal status, an ambitious underachiever capitalizes on his son’s newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family’s fortunes. Little does he realize that the secret he harbors will destroy the very thing he loves the most.

Talking about Serious Men on Netflix, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, said “This is my third project with Netflix and returning to the streaming service always feels like a homecoming. I am excited about this film as I waited almost 20 years to work with Sudhir Mishra. It’s a dream come true. I can’t wait for the audience to watch Serious Men and join this journey with me, this Gandhi Jayanti.”

Serius Men stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad and Nassar, and Indira Tiwari. Produced by Bombay Fables and Cine Raas and written by Bhavesh Mandalia, it will premiere on October 2, exclusively on Netflix!

