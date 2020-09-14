Bollywood Hungama

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya records statement against the actor and his family at Budhana Police Station

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya, has recorded a statement against the actor and his family at Budhana Police Station, Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, September 13.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya records statement against the actor and his family at Budhana Police Station

Back in May 2020, Aaliya filed for divorce and made serious allegations against him and his family. On July 27, she filed a complaint against them in Mumbai but the alleged incident took place in the jurisdiction of Budhana Police Station. The FIR was forwarded from Mumbai Police to Budhana.

SHO Kushalpal Singh said that Aaliya, in her statement, said that she was allegedly molested by Nawazuddin's brother, Minhajuddin Siddiqui in 2012. She also said that she had informed her family about the incident but she was told to keep quiet and solve it within the family.

Back in May 2020, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family went to their ancestral village amid the pandemic. He was sent a legal notice via email and WhatsApp for maintenance and divorce.

