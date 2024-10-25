Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to add another intriguing character to his repertoire as he joins Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in Thamba, a vampire comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film marks another chapter in producer Dinesh Vijan’s growing horror-comedy universe, a genre the filmmaker has been exploring since the success of Stree (2018).

Siddiqui, who has previously excelled in negative roles in films such as Badlapur (2015) and Kick (2014), will play the antagonist in Thamba. However, this character is different from his past portrayals as he steps into a quirky, menacing role within the context of a horror comedy. A report by Mid-Day quoted a source saying, “Thamba is set across two timelines—one in a present-day North Indian city and the other during the Vijayanagara Empire. Siddiqui’s character, a violent figure from the past, travels to the present to seek revenge and manipulate the destinies of the two protagonists.”

Thamba: A Unique Horror Comedy

The project, previously titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar, has been rechristened Thamba, and the production is moving at a swift pace. Both lead actors, Khurrana and Mandanna, are gearing up for their roles. Mandanna’s look test was conducted in September. Director Aditya Sarpotdar plans to begin shooting by late November or early December, kicking off with a two-week night schedule in Mumbai.

Production designers Amit Ray and Subrata Chakraborty are constructing a grand set replicating the ancient Vijayanagara Empire for the film’s early sequences. Following the Mumbai schedule, the team will head to Delhi in January, and the final leg of the shoot will take place in South India.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Unique Role

Siddiqui’s addition brings further excitement to the project, with his knack for playing complex characters. A source shared, “The actor is eager to bring his own interpretation to this eccentric yet violent character from centuries ago.” The actor will undergo a look test after Diwali to finalise his appearance for the film.

For the unversed, Maddock’s horror-comedy universe features Stree, Stree 2, and Bhediya. Thamba is expected to be the latest addition to the franchise.

