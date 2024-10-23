A right-wing Hindu organisation, the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, has urged the authorities to take legal action against Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ankur Singh, the owner of the online gaming platform Big Cash Poker. Reportedly, the organisation claims that the actor, in a recent advertisement promoting the gaming app, has allegedly defamed the Maharashtra Police by appearing in the role of a police officer.

Hindu Organisation seeks legal action against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for defaming Maharashtra police: Reports

Advertisement Allegedly Defames Maharashtra Police

The controversy stems from an advertisement for Big Cash Poker featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui dressed as a Maharashtra police officer, encouraging people to play poker on the app. According to the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, this portrayal is damaging to the image of the Maharashtra Police, as it associates law enforcement with gambling.

In a formal complaint, Abhishek Murukate, Maharashtra state coordinator for the organisation's social welfare campaign, Surajya Abhiyan, addressed the issue in a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Maharashtra Director General of Police. The letter calls for strict action against both Siddiqui and Singh under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules of 1979 and the Maharashtra Police Act of 1951.

Concerns Raised by Hindu Janjagruti Samiti

In their letter, the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti expressed concerns that such advertisements may promote illegal and unethical use of police uniforms in the media. The organisation emphasized that portraying the police as participants in activities like gambling undermines the hard work and dedication of the force.

Murukate further highlighted that “The Maharashtra police are trained through hard work, but this advertisement attempts to suggest that online gambling gives them skills. It is disappointing that no police officer has been compelled to take action against this application, and it is unfortunate that complaints have to be made by others."

Call for Action from Maharashtra’s Home Minister

The Hindu Janjagruti Samiti has not only reached out to the police but has also called for Maharashtra’s Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, to intervene in the matter. The organisation hopes that the minister will take cognizance of the issue and ensure that necessary steps are taken to prevent such representations in the future.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui becomes brand ambassador of BigCash

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.