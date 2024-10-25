The rather unique title reveal of I Want To Talk has got people, what else but ‘Talking’ and taking the quirk a notch higher comes the first look poster that Abhishek Bachchan shared on his social media handles. ‘A picture speaks a thousand words’ the caption said and this poster does talk to you!

Abhishek Bachchan sports a bare-chested, scarred look in first poster of I Want to Talk

Shoojit Sircar is known to bring alive the uniqueness in his characters while keeping them real and relatable. Going by the poster the lead character of I Want To Talk played by Abhishek surely looks interesting to say the least. While seeped in the unassuming slice-of-life narrative of a classic Sircar film on closer look reveals many intriguing elements of the story as well as the character and gives a peak into the funny, quirky emotional world of the film.

In the look poster, Abhishek Bachchan sports a striking and unusual look. He is seen standing in what appears to be a kitchen, dressed in a bathrobe over a pair of printed yellow shorts, with his chest partially exposed, showing a prominent scar down the middle of his torso. His disheveled appearance, combined with a somewhat perplexed expression, suggests that his character might be dealing with personal challenges or an unconventional situation.

I Want To Talk brings together National Award-winning director Shoojit Sircar and powerhouse performer Abhishek Bachchan. And as the first images roll out it only promises a fascinating tale that will take audiences on a fascinating ride of entertaining emotions.

The engaging title announcement teaser has already created a huge anticipation amongst the cinephiles for the trailer. This striking poster has further added to the excitement for sure. I Want To Talk is set to be released in theatres worldwide on November 22. The film is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.

