Abhishek Bachchan sports a bare-chested, scarred look in first poster of I Want to Talk

Abhishek Bachchan sports a bare-chested, scarred look in first poster of I Want to Talk

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want To Talk is slated to release on November 22.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The rather unique title reveal of I Want To Talk has got people, what else but ‘Talking’ and taking the quirk a notch higher comes the first look poster that Abhishek Bachchan shared on his social media handles. ‘A picture speaks a thousand words’ the caption said and this poster does talk to you!

Shoojit Sircar is known to bring alive the uniqueness in his characters while keeping them real and relatable. Going by the poster the lead character of I Want To Talk played by Abhishek surely looks interesting to say the least. While seeped in the unassuming slice-of-life narrative of a classic Sircar film on closer look reveals many intriguing elements of the story as well as the character and gives a peak into the funny, quirky emotional world of the film.

In the look poster, Abhishek Bachchan sports a striking and unusual look. He is seen standing in what appears to be a kitchen, dressed in a bathrobe over a pair of printed yellow shorts, with his chest partially exposed, showing a prominent scar down the middle of his torso. His disheveled appearance, combined with a somewhat perplexed expression, suggests that his character might be dealing with personal challenges or an unconventional situation.

I Want To Talk brings together National Award-winning director Shoojit Sircar and powerhouse performer Abhishek Bachchan. And as the first images roll out it only promises a fascinating tale that will take audiences on a fascinating ride of entertaining emotions.

The engaging title announcement teaser has already created a huge anticipation amongst the cinephiles for the trailer. This striking poster has further added to the excitement for sure. I Want To Talk is set to be released in theatres worldwide on November 22. The film is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan’s next with Shoojit Sircar titled I Want to Talk; film to release in theaters on November 22


