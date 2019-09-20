We earlier told you that Anurag Kashyap’s two-part release crime thriller Gangs of Wasseypur had secured its place in The Guardian’s list of the best 100 films of the 21st century, as the only Indian film. A proud Anurag Kashyap took to social media to share the news and also shared what he felt about the entire list, comprising of some of the cult global films. Now, Gangs of Wasseypur lead actor Nawazudddin Siddiqui has extended his congratulatory wishes to the filmmaker on Twitter.

“Congratulations #AnuragKashyap you beauty, the epitome of innovation in Cinema, making Indians proud across the world, First for GOW being the only Indian film shortlisted by the Guardian & secondly Sacred Games being nominated at the Emmy’s. 3 Cheers to Vikram, Neeraj & Team SG,” he wrote.

Released in 2012, Gangs of Wasseypur remains one of Kashyap’s most acclaimed films, if not the most acclaimed one. “This is also is that film of mine that totally destroyed my filmmaking life by the expectations it sets from me as a filmmaker and has been continuously so, and I have forever been trying to break away from it. Hopefully someday that will happen”, he wrote, while sharing the news with us.



The filmmaker recently had another good day as Lust Stories, co-directed by him, recently won 2 Emmy nominations.

