Get ready for a new brand of candid conversations with the return of Navya Naveli Nanda's award-winning vodcast, What The Hell Navya! The Season 2 is here, and this time, the audience gets to watch the dynamic trio of Navya, her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda as they delve into topics like love, parenting, navigating trolls, and even share some juicy secrets.

Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast returns with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan for season 2; deets inside

Remember the hilarious arguments, insightful discussions, and infectious laughter that hooked you in Season 1? Well, Season 2 promises to take it all up a notch, with the added visual dimension. You can now witness the vibrant personalities, the expressive gestures, and the undeniable chemistry between these three generations of women as they tackle relatable issues with their unique blend of wit, wisdom, and warmth.

The official announcement came from the What The Hell Navya Instagram page, with a photo of the trio and the caption, "You heard a whole lot of 'What The Hell' in Season 1, this time WATCH it too! Navya is back for Season 2 with her nani Jaya Bachchan and her mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda on VIDEO! Streaming weekly from 1st February on @NavyaNanda's YouTube channel!"

What The Hell Navya Season 2 starts streaming weekly on YouTube from February 1, 2024. The first episode promises to set the tone for a season filled with unfiltered conversations, light-hearted banter, and thought-provoking moments.

