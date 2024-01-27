Rajkumar Hirani is one of the few filmmakers of India whose films always come with a subject that severs the masses with some sort of social awareness. From Munna Bhai MBBS to Dunki, the director has always touched the hearts of the audience with his cinema while evoking their feelings. While this has always made the audience shower immense love on the cinema of Rajkumar Hirani, now, the Election Commission of India has collaborated with him to make a short film on voter awareness.

Rajkumar Hirani has joined hands with the Election Commission of India to produce a film on voter awareness. Released on National Voters' Day, January 25, the short film is titled My Vote, My Duty and is on the theme Value of One Vote.

The film features messages from Sachin Tendulkar, Rajkummar Rao, R Madhavan, Raveena Tandon, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, Bhumi Pednekar and Mona Singh. EC officials said, "The film aims to address attitudinal barriers such as indifference and apathy, reaffirming the importance of each vote. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and directed by Sanjiv Kishinchandani, the film aspires to inspire citizens to recognise the significance of their votes. The film highlights the impact of every single vote.

Well, this is indeed yet another time that Rajkumar Hirani will be a driving force in making a film for the awareness of our citizens. Remarkably, he is the only director who has a 100% track record of super-hit films. His recent release, Dunki has been immensely loved by audiences of all age groups across the world. The film made its place through action-packed cinemas and with its heartwarming story, the film proved its mettle at the box office which is rare to see with films of this genre.

