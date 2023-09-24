Veteran Malayalam film director K.G. George passed away at the age of 77 at an old age home in Kakkanad in Kochi on Sunday.

National Award-winning Malayalam filmmaker K. G. George passes away

George was a highly respected director in the Malayalam film industry but had been suffering from a stroke for the past few years. He was resting at the Kakkanad old age home.

He was one of the iconic filmmakers of the Malayalam industry and had forayed into new scripts and made challenging movies.

George was born in Changanassery, Kerala, in 1946. He made his directorial debut with the film Swapnadanam in 1975, which also bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam. He went on to direct some of the most acclaimed Malayalam films of all time, including Ulkadal (1979), Mela (1980), Yavanika (1982), Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback (1983), Panchavadi Palam (1984), Irakal (1985), and Mattoral (1988).

He won the Kerala State Film Awards for his movies Yavanika, Swapnadanam, Adaminte Vaariyellu and Irakal. He was also awarded the JC Daniel Award, in recognition of his lifelong contributions to Malayalam cinema in 2016.

