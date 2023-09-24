On Saturday, Kiku Sharda took to his social media handle and penned a heart-shattering post for his parents.

Popular comedian Kiku Sharda, known for his work on The Kapil Sharma Show, has been through a lot in the past few months. He recently lost both his parents within a span of two months. Kiku took to Instagram to share a heart-breaking post about the loss of his parents. He wrote, "Lost them both within the last 2 months. My maa and my papa."

Kiku Sharda loses both parents in last 2 months; recalls fond memories in heart-breaking post

The Kapil Sharma Show actor reminisced about the unwavering support and inspiration he drew from his parents. His mother, in particular, shared his passion for television shows and would engage in animated discussions about them over phone calls.

Kiku Sharda also paid a touching tribute to his father, describing him as a paragon of strength and optimism. He praised his father's unwavering positivity even in the face of life's greatest challenges, emphasising the invaluable lessons he had learned from him.

In his final farewell, Kiku Sharda expressed his longing and the abruptness of their departure, lamenting the unspoken words and unfinished conversations. He mused, "Aap dono ne jaane mein jaldbaazi kar di. Thoda ruk jaate, kuch baatein baaki thi. You promised each other to be together forever and together you are. Miss you maa and pa."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiku Sharda (@kikusharda)

Kiku's post has resonated with a lot of people who have lost loved ones. Many of his followers have shared their condolences and offered support to the comedian.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut’s outspoken nature while talking to Sonu Nigam

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.