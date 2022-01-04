The surging third wave of the novel coronavirus has been alarming the nation. With Covid-19 returning in big number, the entertainment industry which is mostly based out in Mumbai is highly affected by it. On a daily basis, we've been reporting about various stars being infected by the deadly virus. A few days ago, we also reported of popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Nakuul after testing positive immediately isolated himself at his home and took all the precautionary measures. However, even after all the precautionary measures Nakuul's wife Jankee and son Sufi also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The news has been shared by Jankee on her official Instagram handle where she penned down a long explaining the difficulties she has to go through when Sufi developed a high fever and she immediately had to rush to the hospital.

Jankee shared a picture of Sufi in a superman costume and wrote, "I somewhere always knew that a virus like Covid will get to most of us sooner or later, but what actually went down last week was something I did not foresee. While most of you may know that my husband tested positive 2 weeks ago, I also got the symptoms a couple days later. I thought not attending my sister’s wedding was the worse that covid could do to me, not realising that what I was about to experience in the coming week were to be the hardest days of my life, yet. Sufi started developing fever a day after I tested positive & it refused to come down inspite of water sponges & medication.

She added, "We rushed him in the middle of the night to the hospital when his fever crossed 104.2 & what followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it? His fever finally broke after 3 days. Having to single handedly take care of Sufi 24/7 at the hospital felt exhausting. Little did I realise that a huge part of the fatigue & exhaustion.

