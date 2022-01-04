Following the recovery of BTS member SUGA, the group's other members RM and Jin have also recovered from COVID-19. The group's agency BIGHIT Music confirmed the news through their social media platform Weverse.

The statement, released on January 4, read, "We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 4. RM and Jin who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25 are now able to return to their daily activities. Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery."

"We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines," the statement concluded.

BTS had been in Los Angeles since the end of November 2021 ahead of their four LA sold-out stadium shows. Followed by which, it was announced the group was taking a break to spend quality time with their families during holidays. All members slowly returned to Korea after their individual vacations came to a close.

As of now, BTS are releasing new merch line created by all members.

