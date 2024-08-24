Followed by Arshad Warsi sharing his review on the recently released film Kalki 2898 AD which garnered tremendous response at the box office, it has sparked yet another Bollywood vs South, to be more specific Bollywood vs Tollywood debate, which has also angered a few netizens. Director of this dystopian action-drama Nag Ashwin is the latest one to react on this controversy but the peace-loving filmmaker has taken the criticism in his stride and has even gone to request some social media users to stop spreading hatred.

Nag Ashwin REACTS to Arshad Warsi calling Prabhas a ‘joker’ in Kalki 2898 AD; requests not to spread hate

Nag Ashwin took to the social media platform X, aka Twitter, to react to the statements made by Arshad Warsi along with asserting that the character will be developed well for the sequel. He responded to the comments, saying, “Let's not go backwards..no more north-south or bolly vs tolly..eyes on the bigger picture.. United Indian Film Industry..Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it's ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that prabhas was the best ever in k2”.

Let's not go backwards..no more north-south or bolly vs tolly..eyes on the bigger picture.. United Indian Film Industry..Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it's ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that prabhas was the best ever in k2???? — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) August 24, 2024



Furthermore answering to a fan who expressed hatred towards Arshad and his words, Ashwin requested him to stop doing so and added, “Too much hate in the world already bro...we can try not to add to it..I know prabhas garu will also feel the same...<3”.

Too much hate in the world already bro...we can try not to add to it..I know prabhas garu will also feel the same...❤️ — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) August 24, 2024



For the unversed, Arshad Warsi expressed his dislike towards the film Kalki 2898 AD after watching it during a podcast. The actor, while hailing Amitabh Bachchan’s performance, criticized the role of Prabhas wherein he said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, but he was like a joker. I wanted to see a Mad Max; I wanted to see Mel Gibson over there,” he had said. This did not go down well with many, especially Prabhas’ darlings, who shared several hate tweets against Warsi on the platform with many demanding an apology from him.

Speaking of Kalki 2898 AD, the film is a sci-fi futuristic action drama inspired by Indian mythology but set in the post-apocalyptic era and is based on prophecy of the birth of Lord Kalki who is expected to be the messiah for the oppressed and destroyer of the unjust autocrats. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in key roles, the film is expected to be developed into a franchise with a second installment already on the cards.

Also Read: Vishnu Manchu calls out Arshad Warsi for ‘hurtful’ comment on Prabhas; writes letter to Poonam Dhillon-led CINETAA: “It is essential that we maintain the dignity and respect”

