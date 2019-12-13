Filmmaking is a challenging art. There are a lot of elements that must come together and putting the right elements together leads to the inception of a project, let alone a company. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment can rightly be called a rebellion against established producing and distributing creative content.

Over its six and a half decades of existence, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has established a reputation as one of the most prestigious production houses in the country.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is responsible for epic classics like Judwaa, Andolan, and cult comedy series Housefull. This year will mark a place in the history of the company with them celebrating their sky blue anniversary and commanding the box-office with three successful movies – Chhichhore – a pure Bollywood drama, Super 30 – a real-life drama and Housefull 4 – a cult comedy. Movies, as varied as the above, have excelled on the box office and continues to leave an impact.

The company works relentlessly and efficiently to preserve and protect the movie’s authenticity and to make important films accessible in their best possible presentations for generations to come.

It’s a short yet effective reminder of the kinds of movies that Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment continues to make and holds a strong grip in the industry.