Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.07.2021 | 6:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Murad Khetani acquires rights to South Korean film Miracle in Cell No. 7 which starred Ryu Seung-ryong, Kal So-won and Park Shin-hye

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Producer Murad Khetani, who has bankrolled many projects including Kabir Singh, has acquired rights to the South Korean cult classic Miracle in Cell No. 7 which originally stars actors Ryu Seung-ryong, Kal So-won and Park Shin-hye.

Murad Khetani acquires rights to South Korean film Miracle in Cell No. 7 which starred Ryu Seung-ryong, Kal So-won and Park Shin-hye

The filmmaker recently acquired the rights and is planning to first lock a director for the Hindi remake before pitching the remake to the A-list actors.

In the 2003 Korean smash hit, a mentally challenged man wrongfully imprisoned for rape & murder befriends the hardened inmates of his maximum-security prison, who band together to help him see his daughter. The film was based on a real-life incident that occurred in 1973.

 

 


BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hungama 2 is a remake of Priyadarshan and…

Rosamund Pike starrer fantasy series The…

Scam 1992 and The Family Man star Shreya…

Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar flag off…

Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer…

Dongri to Dubai, Farhan Akhtar's series on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification