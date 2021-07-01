Producer Murad Khetani, who has bankrolled many projects including Kabir Singh, has acquired rights to the South Korean cult classic Miracle in Cell No. 7 which originally stars actors Ryu Seung-ryong, Kal So-won and Park Shin-hye.

The filmmaker recently acquired the rights and is planning to first lock a director for the Hindi remake before pitching the remake to the A-list actors.

In the 2003 Korean smash hit, a mentally challenged man wrongfully imprisoned for rape & murder befriends the hardened inmates of his maximum-security prison, who band together to help him see his daughter. The film was based on a real-life incident that occurred in 1973.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.