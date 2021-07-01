Bollywood Hungama

Netflix India announces its first dating reality series IRL: In Real Love

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Drinking at a bar, swiping on an app, or backpacking across the world - how are you likely to find true love? For a generation afflicted by Multiple Attraction Syndrome, Netflix helps singletons navigate this dilemma with its first Indian dating reality show, IRL: In Real Love. Produced by Monozygotic, IRL: In Real Love complements series including Indian Matchmaking, Love is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle amongst others.

Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, said, “We are excited to expand our offering in the reality genre with a distinctive dating format, IRL: In Real Love. The concept is a true reflection of the times we love and live in. The choices and conundrums we experience every day will be put to test in the show’s unique social experiment. We look forward to unraveling some extraordinary love stories on Netflix.”

This fun show promises new connections, heartbreaks, and a chance to find out if your love will endure the test of time. And, good news for all the hopeful romantics out there, you can now be a part of the show.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

