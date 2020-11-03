Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.11.2020 | 4:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Mumbai Police says medicines by sisters may have contributed to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; asks court to not quash FIR against Rajput’s sisters

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On Monday, the Mumbai Police told the Bombay High Court that Rhea Chakraborty's complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters "disclosed commission of offence"and that they are “duty bound” to file the FIR. This comes days after the CBI opposed the FIR against the sisters.

Mumbai Police says medicines by sisters may have contributed to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; asks court to not quash FIR against Rajput’s sisters

In the affidavit filed in the court by the police, they also dismissed allegations of trying to damage the reputation of the late actor and his sisters. Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters- Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh had earlier filed a petition seeking to dismiss the case against them. Meanwhile, the affidavit submitted by the Mumbai Police seeks the dismissal of the petition by the sisters.

The affidavit stressed that "a fake medical prescription was sent by the petitioners with the help of a Delhi-based doctor wherein medicines for anxiety were prescribed to Rajput". The affidavit also claimed that this medicine might have contributed to the death of the 34-year-old actor.

“This may have led to administration of psychotropic substances without actual examination of Rajput by the doctor, and may have caused and contributed to his suicidal death. This version of the informant disclosed cognisable offences warranting investigation and requiring no preliminary enquiry. Therefore, the Mumbai police were duty-bound to register the FIR," the police told the court in the affidavit.

Six days before his death, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters allegedly procured medicines that are banned under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substance. According to the WhatsApp texts exchange between Sushant and his sister, Priyanka Singh had reportedly advised him to take Librium, Mexito and Lonazep that are prescribed for anxiety and depression. The petition revealed that Dr. Tarun Kumar readily prescribed the medicine without having any prior knowledge of Sushant’s condition and mental health.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty asks Bombay High Court to not quash case against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters for procuring medicines illegally

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Huma Qureshi to play virtual antakshari for…

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned…

Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt release…

Mukesh Khanna says #MeToo began after women…

Dhanush confirms that he and AR Rahman have…

Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification