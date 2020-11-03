On Monday, the Mumbai Police told the Bombay High Court that Rhea Chakraborty's complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters "disclosed commission of offence"and that they are “duty bound” to file the FIR. This comes days after the CBI opposed the FIR against the sisters.

In the affidavit filed in the court by the police, they also dismissed allegations of trying to damage the reputation of the late actor and his sisters. Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters- Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh had earlier filed a petition seeking to dismiss the case against them. Meanwhile, the affidavit submitted by the Mumbai Police seeks the dismissal of the petition by the sisters.

The affidavit stressed that "a fake medical prescription was sent by the petitioners with the help of a Delhi-based doctor wherein medicines for anxiety were prescribed to Rajput". The affidavit also claimed that this medicine might have contributed to the death of the 34-year-old actor.

“This may have led to administration of psychotropic substances without actual examination of Rajput by the doctor, and may have caused and contributed to his suicidal death. This version of the informant disclosed cognisable offences warranting investigation and requiring no preliminary enquiry. Therefore, the Mumbai police were duty-bound to register the FIR," the police told the court in the affidavit.

Six days before his death, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters allegedly procured medicines that are banned under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substance. According to the WhatsApp texts exchange between Sushant and his sister, Priyanka Singh had reportedly advised him to take Librium, Mexito and Lonazep that are prescribed for anxiety and depression. The petition revealed that Dr. Tarun Kumar readily prescribed the medicine without having any prior knowledge of Sushant’s condition and mental health.

