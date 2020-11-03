Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has been granted time by a Mumbai court to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) without getting arrested. Karishma had applied for an anticipatory bail after which a special court gave her an interim relief till November 7.

While the court has granted her interim relief, Karishma still has to appear for questioning before the NCB, but cannot be arrested before November 7. It was earlier reported that Prakash missed her summons date and was said to be untraceable.

Karishma Prakash was summoned by the NCB on October 27 after drugs were allegedly seized from her residence. As per reports, 1.7 grams of charas and two bottles of CBD oil were found at her house. She was earlier interrogated by the NCB along with Deepika Padukone in September.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

