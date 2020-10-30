Kangana Ranaut once again has come under fire. A Mumbai Court has ordered an inquiry against Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly spreading communal hatred.

According to Live Law India, “Court ordered an inquiry under Section 202 of CrPC and called for a police report on the allegations against the siblings. Judge Bhagwat T Zirape was hearing a complaint filed by Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh for offences punishable under Sections 153-A, 153-B, 195-A, 298, 505 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Advocate Ali has recently filed another complaint against Kangana Ranaut before the Andheri Magistrate Court for allegedly causing disharmony between Hindus and Muslims and for allegedly mocking the judiciary after a Magistrate Court in Bandra ordered FIR to be registered against Kangana and her sister.”

Metropolitan Magistrate Bhagawat T Zirape also asked the police to submit the inquiry report by December 5, 2020. The complainant said that Rangoli Chandel had posted derogatory comments on Twitter related to members of the Tablighi Jamaat on April 15 following which her account was suspended. On April 18, Kangana supported her sister and posted a short video on various social media platforms allegedly calling the Jamaatis terrorists. Live Law further reported, “Thus, both the accused posted hateful and derogatory statements against Muslim community.”

According to the complaint, “They have misused social media platforms to gain cheap publicity and personal gain. The complainant approached Amboli police for taking action against the accused. However, police authorities have not taken any action against them. Thus, the accused have spread hatred against the Muslim community.”

Metropolitan Magistrate Bhagawat T Zirape said, “The alleged video is not available on record. Allegations are based on comments of the accused on the social media platforms. Evidence against the accused appears to be electronic in nature. Therefore, inquiry at the hands of police is necessary for proceeding against the proposed accused. Such inquiry will be helpful to decide the roles of the accused.”

Judge Jayadeo Dhule observed, “On prima facie perusal of complaint and submission I have found cognizable offence has been committed by the accused. Total allegations are based upon comment on electronic media that is Twitter and interviews. The accused used social media like twitter and thorough investigation is necessary by the expert. The all offences alleged and levelled against the accused are cognizable. Search and seizure is necessary in this case, in such circumstances I have found it to be proper to pass order under Section 156(3) of CrPC.”

