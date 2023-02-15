In a letter sent by multiplexes and theatres to Producers Guild of India, they have described the major issues faced by the Punjabi film industry.

The major multiplexes screening Punjabi films have come together to take a stand, requesting the Producers Guild of India to increase the theatrical window for their films. The multiplexes have requested producers and distributors to sign an undertaking which will guarantee that they will be screening Punjabi films for eight weeks before it releases on OTT. For the unversed, the regional language films are often given a four-week window of theatrical release, after which these films release on varied OTT platforms. However, in the latest request, they have asked the Producers Guild to increase it by four weeks.

Multiplexes request Producers Guild of India to increase theatrical window of Punjabi films from 4 to 8 weeks; ask to delay its OTT release

In a letter sent to Producers Guild of India, it has been explained in a statement, “An industry that has been struggling to find its feet post the pandemic to stay profitable for all parties concerned has been short-changed yet again due to a unilateral decision by the newly merged, major multiplexes playing Punjabi Film content. Further explaining how the decision of a 4-week window has impacted Punjabi cinema”, the letter added, “Punjabi films get lowest percentage shares amongst all film categories in the country. This is despite the average ticket rates being similar to those of Hindi language films. These decisions, taken in complete isolation and without complete industry participation and due diligence, have been made to benefit a few and will end up harming all parties in the long run-affecting their film's profitability.”

“The Punjabi industry releases over 70 films a year; and with lower revenue shares, extended windowing, ends up on the losing side due to a monopolistic scenario created by the multiplexes. We urge the Guild and all stake holders to come together, discuss all pros and cons threadbare and arrive at a mutually beneficial resolution,” concluded the letter.

Also Read: T-Series & Baweja Studios’ Honeymoon kickstarts international schedule; lead star Jasmin Bhasin jets off to London

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.