Actor Mukesh Khanna who portrayed the role of India’s first superhero -Shaktimaan in the nineties is in talks to turn the popular TV show into a three-film franchise. Mukesh Khanna had wowed the audience with his performance as Shaktimaan and Gangadhar in the show.

Talking to a news agency, Mukesh Khanna said that it is a dream come true for him. He said that Shaktimaan was, is and will always be the first Indian superhero and he also calls him as the 'super teacher'.

Talking further about Shaktimaan, he said that it is an evergreen, and an extremely contemporary story. The actor said that in every decade and every century, darkness tries to prevail over light and truth, but ultimately truth wins.

Khanna said that he has been promising fans of the show for a while now that Shaktimaan 2.0 is coming up. The actor feels responsible towards his fans who have literally grown up with him. He said that he said ‘Vijayee bhava’ to everyone and now feels that it is time to say the same to himself.

The first film of the trilogy will most likely go on floors in the second half of 2021. Shaktimaan first aired in 1997 and went on till the first half of 2005. Khanna played the role of Shaktimaan and his alter ego "Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri" a photographer for the newspaper Aaj ki Awaaz. Shaktimaan was depicted as a human who has attained superhuman powers through meditation and five elements of nature: Space, Earth, Air, Fire, Water.

ALSO READ: Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj responds to Mukesh Khanna’s jibe on Sonakshi Sinha’s knowledge on Indian mythology

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.