Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk to star in Bad Newz; see announcement video

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk to star in Bad Newz; see announcement video

Bad Newz is the next film in the franchise after Good Newwz.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Dharma Productions came up with the mature comedy Good Newwz in 2019 and it starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The outing turned out to be successful as the film became yet another success for all the parties involved. The makers are now all set to make a franchise out of it. Dharma Productions, along with Amazon Prime and Leo Media Collective, has just announced the second film in the series titled Bad Newz.

But that’s not all. They have also announced the fresh star cast for this movie in the form of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. In other words, none of the four actors from the first film will be repeated this time around. Hence, it is also certain that the movie will feature a different kind of comedy of errors. The first film was about the mixing up of semen samples of two couples.

Dharma Productions has also released a video, which is a series of images featuring the three actors. It shows Vicky, Triptii and Ammy in funny avatars as it seems that the trio is having fun. The makers haven’t revealed the name of the director as of yet.

Bad Newz is slated to release in cinemas on July 19 this year.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif is more vegetarian than her: “My mother loves when Katrina is home”

More Pages: Bad Newz Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

