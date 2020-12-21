Bollywood Hungama

“I am much better”, says Remo D’ Souza

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The gods have been kind. After cruelly striking a blow to choreographer-director Remo D’Souza’s health, they have given him a second chance. I am happy to inform that I had a brief interaction with Remo.

"I am much better", says Remo D' Souza

When I texted him for a talk he wrote back, “Maybe tomorrow. Sorry not allowed to talk too much. I am better now.” Coming as it does after Remo’s sudden heart attack, this is a relief to all his well-wishers. Among those inquiring about Remo’s health regularly was Amitabh Bachchan who told this writer he was very concerned about the randomness of ill health.

Happily Remo is well on the way to recovery. There is more reason for him to be cautious with his health, though it must be said he was never careless.

ALSO READ: Remo D’Souza is back home from the hospital; thanks everyone for ‘prayers and blessings’

