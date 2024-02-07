Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi are set to team up for a brand-new romantic drama produced by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as per a report by PeepingMoon.com. This exciting project adds to Bhansali's diverse slate, which includes upcoming historical epics like Love And War and the digital series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

According to sources cited by PeepingMoon.com, the yet-to-be-titled film will delve into a contemporary love story centred around music. Directed by Ravi Udyawar (Mom), the film promises soulful compositions and a fresh on-screen pairing between Thakur and Chaturvedi.

The report quoted the source saying, “It's a pure romance drama set in a contemporary world and backed by soulful compositions. Mrunal, who has captured the hearts of the Indian youth with films like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, will continue her streak in the romance genre with this film, and romancing her on-screen this time is Siddhant, popularly known for his breakthrough performance in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Their fresh on-screen chemistry only adds to the excitement for this SLB production.”

Reportedly, Mrunal will begin filming after wrapping up her commitments with A.R. Murugadoss's Tamil action film and other upcoming projects. She is currently awaiting the release of Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda. It is slated to release on April 5. Meanwhile, Siddhant is currently busy with Dharma Productions' love story and Excel Entertainment's action drama, titled Yudhra.

