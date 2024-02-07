Iconic director duo Abbas-Mustan are set to revisit one of their cult classics, Humraaz, with a sequel in the works. Teaming up with producer Ratan Jain, the filmmakers have cracked the plot for Humraaz 2, promising a thrilling narrative that builds upon the success of the original.

According to exclusive information obtained by Pinkvilla, Abbas-Mustan and Ratan Jain had been brainstorming ideas for a sequel to Humraaz for the past two years. After much deliberation, the creative team finally cracked a script that promises to surpass the original in terms of scale and intrigue.

A source close to the development revealed to the publication, "In the last two years, Abbas-Mustan and their team have discussed 100s of ideas for Humraaz 2 but never came across anything that acts as a worthy predecessor. And finally, around a month back, the duo has managed to crack something that’s not just bigger but also better than the first part."

With the foundation of the storyline laid out, Abbas-Mustan and Ratan Jain are now set to further develop the script in the coming months. The production team plans to approach actors to come on board the project, with discussions underway to potentially bring back the original cast.

"It’s yet undecided if it’s a straight sequel or a franchise film, but there is some movement at Ratan Jain’s office with regards to the idea of bringing back Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna to the film. There will be clarity on the casting soon," the source added.

Released in 2002, Humraaz starred Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha Patel in lead roles and was lauded for its racy storyline filled with twists and turns. Over the years, the film has garnered a strong fan following.

