Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency has been in the news ever since it was announced. From the political subject of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposing Emergency on its citizens in 1975 to Kangana’s look as the late PM, the film has constantly made heads turn. The cast of Anupam Kher as an activist and Shreyas Talpade as the former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee also kept the film in the news.

THIS movie on Emergency to release 4 months before Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency

Kangana recently announced the release date of Emergency as November 24. However, another film based on the Emergency is slated to be released almost four months before Kangana’s movie.

Filmmaker Dinesh Jagtap’s Marathi movie Aani Baani (a term used in Maharashtra to describe the Emergency of 1975) was announced today. Along with the film’s first poster, the makers also revealed that the movie is all set to release in theatres on July 28. It has an ensemble cast of Upendra Limaye, Sayaji Shinde, Pravin Tarde, Sanjay Khapre, Veena Jamkar, Usha Naik among others.

Along with the actors, the first poster of Aani Baani has an image of an old radio, which probably is giving news about the Emergency being imposed in the country. Interestingly, the title font has a sketch of a semen, which might indicate the vasectomy drive being carried on by the government during the Emergency.

Kangana’s movie has quite a few real-life characters. But the same isn’t known about Aani Baani as of now.

