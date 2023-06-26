comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 26.06.2023 | 6:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Adipurush Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to perform at a musical concert as a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha promotions

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to perform at a musical concert as a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha promotions

en Bollywood News Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to perform at a musical concert as a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha promotions

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani reunite for the second time for a musical romantic drama that is slated for release this week.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani seem to be leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. While the actors have been travelling across the country and meeting fans as a part of these promotional activities, makers have decided to host a special musical concert for fans and it will be held in Navi Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to perform at a musical concert as a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha promotions

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to perform at a musical concert as a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha promotions

On June 27, in association with Nadiadwala & Grandsons, the makers have organized a musical concert with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, as well as the singers who have sung for the film, in attendance as a part of the promotional campaign for Satyaprem Ki Katha. We hear that the actors will be performing in a mall wherein fans will get a glimpse of their favourite actors.

Set against the backdrop of Gujarati culture, Satyaprem Ki Katha showcases the growing bond between Katha with her husband Satya after their marriage. The musical album of the film boasts of romantic numbers as well as dance numbers with a tinge of Garba since it is extensively shot in Gujarat.

During the audio launch of the song ‘Sun Sajni’, Kartik had described the massive scale in which songs were shot in this film as he said, “The film would not have reached at this level without Shareen ma'am, Kishor sir (Kishor Arora), Sajid sir (Sajid Nadiadwala) and Warda, who produced the film. Thank you for making every song as big as the other one. Isse zyada massive scale waale songs main imagine nahin kar sakta tha. (I cannot imagine a more massive scale than this one). It is an important film for both me and Kiara and aap logon ne iss film ko sone chandi ke saath bhar diya! (you guys have filled this film with all the possible gold, silver, and gems).”

Talking about Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is slated for release on June 29, 2023.

Also Read: Kiara Advani looks as fresh as a daisy in her green body-con dress from the shelves of Cult Gaia for the promotions of Satyaprem ki Katha

More Pages: Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

THIS movie on Emergency to release 4 months…

Malaika Arora becomes first Indian brand…

REVEALED: Sai Kabir, director of Kangana…

Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind to directly…

Shah Rukh Khan to pair up for the first time…

The Kerala Story duo Vipul Shah and Sudipto…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification