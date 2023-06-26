Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani reunite for the second time for a musical romantic drama that is slated for release this week.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani seem to be leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. While the actors have been travelling across the country and meeting fans as a part of these promotional activities, makers have decided to host a special musical concert for fans and it will be held in Navi Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to perform at a musical concert as a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha promotions

On June 27, in association with Nadiadwala & Grandsons, the makers have organized a musical concert with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, as well as the singers who have sung for the film, in attendance as a part of the promotional campaign for Satyaprem Ki Katha. We hear that the actors will be performing in a mall wherein fans will get a glimpse of their favourite actors.

Set against the backdrop of Gujarati culture, Satyaprem Ki Katha showcases the growing bond between Katha with her husband Satya after their marriage. The musical album of the film boasts of romantic numbers as well as dance numbers with a tinge of Garba since it is extensively shot in Gujarat.

During the audio launch of the song ‘Sun Sajni’, Kartik had described the massive scale in which songs were shot in this film as he said, “The film would not have reached at this level without Shareen ma'am, Kishor sir (Kishor Arora), Sajid sir (Sajid Nadiadwala) and Warda, who produced the film. Thank you for making every song as big as the other one. Isse zyada massive scale waale songs main imagine nahin kar sakta tha. (I cannot imagine a more massive scale than this one). It is an important film for both me and Kiara and aap logon ne iss film ko sone chandi ke saath bhar diya! (you guys have filled this film with all the possible gold, silver, and gems).”

Talking about Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is slated for release on June 29, 2023.

