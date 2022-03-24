Oscar Isaac, who will headline Marvel’s Moon Knight on Disney+ that debuts March 30, has reportedly passed on leading the legendary director Francis Ford Coppola’s next blockbuster film Megalopolis.

According to Showbiz 411, the Golden Globe-winning actor, who was long rumored to lead Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, has passed on making the film and the search to find a new star of Coppola’s $120 million epic is on once again. The outlet adds that the famed director looks to start shooting his next blockbuster this fall, in September and the shoot will go from September through January, largely in New York, on sound stages, and maybe in Europe.

Coppola also confirmed that he’s ready to spend from his own pockets if he fails to find funding for his dream project that is said to be budgeted around $120 million. Last year, the Oscar-winning filmmaker revealed that he was assembling an all-star cast that includes Forest Whitaker, Cate Blanchett, Jon Voight, Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jessica Lange, and The Godfather alum James Caan. However, it’s still unclear if negotiations with the said actors have pushed through or not.

Megalopolis has been Coppola’s passion project since the 1980s. Set in modern-day America, it reportedly centers around the aftermath of a devastating disaster, where an architect wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia. The 82-year-old filmmaker has confirmed that the story will get to explore timely themes, while also featuring Roman epic influences.

