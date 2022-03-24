Internationally acclaimed, Indian designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock, are set to return to the physical runway as the designers for the highly anticipated Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale on day five of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week. The celebrated designers in collaboration with India’s number one cosmetics brand will present a futuristic and flamboyant collection ‘Earthbound’. The collection will be accentuated by the soon-to-be-launched Lakmé Absolute Explore Eye Range. Walking the runway as the ultimate muse and showstopper will be Lakmé brand ambassador Ananya Panday.

Ananya Panday to turn showstopper for Indian designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week grand finale

Lakmé’s trend statement of the season, #ExploreMore, invites everyone to go beyond the ordinary and explore new avenues. Inspired by Lakmé, Falguni Shane Peacock’s ‘Earthbound’, set in the ’80s, will narrate the story of time travel to the Earth – a homecoming. As homage to the Earth, the collection will be a celebration of having the luxury to wear the glamorous wave of maximal fashion that appears straight from the ’80s. Big and bold shoulders, bright colours, and plenty of rock chic, edgy, unconventionally futuristic outfits and statement styles that will make fashion fun once again. The color palette of the collection will be contemporary and serve a futuristic edge, much like colour palette of the Lakmé Absolute Explore Eye collection.

Designers Falguni Shane Peacock said, “Presenting a collection at the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week finale is a special experience, even as we are excited to be back in this year’s physical set up. Bringing our creative vision to life to present a futuristic collection, inspired by the Lakmé Absolute Explore Eye Collection, we hope to bring forth a showcase that had us once again experimenting beyond the traditional! We look forward to audiences witnessing our ‘Earthbound’ collection in its fullest and brightest form, as they #ExploreMore. Also, we couldn’t have asked for a better showstopper than Ananya. She truly personifies the spirit of new age, cutting edge fashion and we are looking forward to unveiling her showstopping look.”

Ananya Panday said, "My association with Lakmé will always be special to me. I had an incredible experience last season when I made my debut at the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale. This year I look forward to wearing one of Falguni Shane Peacock’s spectacular pieces and being a part of the futuristic world of exploration that they have envisioned with their designs and the Lakmé Absolute Explore Eye collection. I am also super excited to unveil my makeup look to everyone, especially the splash of colour, matte and metallic finish in unmissable shades.”

Celebrated makeup artist, Daniel Bauer will conceptualize the makeup looks for the show, in sync with the creative vision of both the brands, with his renowned creative flair. Commenting on the trend statement for the season, Daniel Bauer said, “There is a no bigger creative platform for makeup artists nor a bigger fashion show than the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale. This show will be the ultimate celebration of statement runway to red carpet makeup where we will explore every possible brave, bold, bright, and full-on bling makeup look. In 2022 makeup is the newest big

global trend in fashion. Working with Falguni Shane Peacock is pure love, not just because they are dear friends, but because they are ahead of the curve setting the trends season after season. It’s good to be back with the best.”

Commenting on the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale and the showcasing designers, Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakmé said, “As we prepare to adjust to a newer world, the focus this season, naturally lends itself to the eyes, the window to our souls and importantly, visible above our masks. Our trend statement, #ExploreMore, aims to encourage and equip everyone with utmost confidence, as we tread back to normalcy, cautiously. We couldn’t have been happier to collaborate with Falguni Shane Peacock, who are celebrated for always pushing boundaries and exploring the unexpected. We are very keen to see how Falguni Shane Peacock interpret Lakme’s beauty trend statement as well as use the Lakmé Absolute Explore Eye Collection to mark the start of a future that we eagerly anticipate.”

