Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has ruled the silver screen since the late 70s and is one of the most accomplished actors of all time. For more than a decade, he has also made appearances as a judge in various reality shows. Now, the actor has started a new chapter in his acting career as he has signed a web series. As per sources, it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video and his co-star is the popular Bollywood and South actress Shruti Haasan. This also marks Shruti’s first-ever web series.

A source revealed, “Mithun Chakraborty had got several acting offers on the web in the past. But when the makers of this web series in question approached him, he couldn’t say no. He was impressed with the script and found his eccentric character intriguing. Hence, he readily came on board.”

As for Shruti Haasan, the source added, “The web series centres around her character. She realized that it‘d go a long way in aiding her acting career. She plays the character of a mysterious woman and she was excited to bag the series.”

A source said, “The shooting is completed and the series was filmed in places like Mumbai, Mussoorie etc. Mukul Abhyankar, who directed the Manoj Bajpayee-Tabu starrer Missing (2018) has helmed the series while Siddharth P Malhotra of Hichki (2018) fame is the producer. Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan and Satyajeet Dubey also feature in the series.”

As per reports, the series is based on author Ravi Subramanian's novel ‘The Bestseller She Wrote’. “The title of the series has not yet been locked. It’ll be done soon and the web series is expected to be out in the first half of 2022.”

Both Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Haasan would have a lot to offer to their fans next year. Besides this web series, Mithun would also be seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, which releases in Republic Day week. He also features in Pahlaj Nihalani’s Anari Is Back, co-starring Randeep Hooda.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan had a busy 2021 too with the release of films like Krack, Vidyut Jammwal-starrer The Power, the Netflix anthology Pitta Kathalu, Vakeel Saab and Laabam. In 2022, she has KGF director Prashanth Neel's next, Salaar, co-starring Prabhas, and a couple of more regional projects in her kitty.

