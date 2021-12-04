The grand destination wedding of Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is just a few days away. Several details related to the arrangement of the wedding in Rajasthan have been making their way to the internet. While the couple and their close ones have maintained silence on the impending wedding, the district collector of Sawai Madhopur has confirmed the wedding. The wedding will take place at Fort Barwara from December 7 to December 10.

The bride and groom are expected to reach the venue on December 6, a day before the wedding festivities commence. Meanwhile, family members and other guests will start reaching Jaipur from December 5 onwards. The wedding will also be attended by several A-listers from Bollywood.

Vicky Kaushal has been frequently spotted outside Katrina Kaif’s house in the past week. While he usually avoids the paparazzi while visiting his lady love, on Friday evening, the actor waved and briefly posed for the paparazzi before heading into the building in which Kaif resides.

Meanwhile, the wedding of the year has been confirmed by district collector Rajendra Kishan of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The District Collector revealed that a total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities will be attending the wedding. "We have been informed by organizers that a total of 120 guests are invited to the wedding and the events will take place between December 7 to December 10," he said, speaking to the media.

On Friday, Kishan also called a meeting with various departments including the police and forest officials and event managers to ensure arrangements for crowd control and smooth regulation of traffic, and maintaining law and order amid the VIP movement.

