The upcoming series is said to be a romantic drama produced by Pritish Nandy Communications.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is poised to conquer the digital space with her web series debut. Yes! You read it right. As per the latest buzz, Bhumi is all set to collaborate with Ishaan Khatter in a romantic drama series titled Royals for Netflix.

Bhumi Pednekar to make web series debut with Ishaan Khatter in Netflix’s Royals: Report

According to a report by PeepingMoon, the show is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the renowned production house behind the International Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please! Royals promises a large-scale ensemble drama.

"Bhumi wanted to explore long-format storytelling with a project that is unique yet commercially appealing and makes for a compelling watch for a broad audience. Royals encompasses everything she was looking for in her debut OTT venture, and she cannot wait to delve into this world. Her fresh chemistry with Ishaan Khatter would also be something to watch out for," a source close to the project told to the portal.

The report further added that the show is currently in pre-production and is slated to begin filming within a couple of months. It marks the 24th production for Pritish Nandy Communications.

While fans have to wait for the official announcement of the above-mentioned project, Bhumi has a packed schedule. Her Netflix thriller Bhakshak from Red Chillies Entertainment premieres on February 9, followed by Mudassar Aziz's romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet. Ishaan Khatter, meanwhile, will soon be seen alongside Hollywood A-listers Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning in Netflix's The Perfect Couple.

