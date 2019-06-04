When Mithun Chakraborty drove a bus on the sets of Namashi starrer Badboy

Mithun Chakraborty‘s son Namashi and producer Sajid Qureshi’s daughter Amrin who are making their debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Badboy had a surprise visitor on the sets recently. Mithunda surprised his son on the sets and was around for 2 days. He shared some acting tips to Namashi and Amrin based on his experiences.

The veteran actor couldn’t keep himself away from the action for long. Producer Sajid Qureshi shares, “There’s a montage scene in which Amrin boards the bus with Namashi chasing her. They did around 15-20 takes but the driver always missed the spot. That’s when Mithunda decided to drive the bus himself and got things right in two shots.”

Badboy is currently being shot in Bangalore. The makers have also planned to shoot few songs in abroad. Whether you agree or not, only Mithun Da can reach this level of cool.

