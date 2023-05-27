Prime Video streaming service has unveiled a captivating video that brings together two of the most notorious criminal masterminds from their universe. On one side stands the infamous Munna Bhaiya (played by Divyenndu), the future kingpin of Mirzapur, while on the other side lurks the eerie and sinister antagonist, Anand Swarnkar (portrayed by Vijay Varma), known for his menacing presence in Dahaad.

Mirzapur meets Dahaad: Prime Video presents a jaw-dropping showdown between Munna Tripathi and Anand Swarnkar; watch

The video presented a gripping face-off between these two formidable villains, as Munna attempts to get under Anand's skin, accusing him of orchestrating the disappearance of 28 women. Munna relentlessly interrogates and probes Anand, determined to expose him as the mastermind behind these sinister acts. In contrast, Anand maintains his trademark composed demeanor throughout the confrontation, keeping his cool.

However, as the video reaches its conclusion, an unexpected twist takes place. Anand changes his demeanor and like a chameleon showcases the other color of his personality. This surprising revelation leaves fans perplexed, raising questions about the true nature and depths of darkness possessed by these two intriguing characters.



The epic showdown between Munna Bhaiya and Anand Swarnkar promises an intense clash of forces within the Prime Video universe. Viewers are left wondering who truly reigns as the bigger villain, as the boundaries blur between their malevolence and the depths of their wickedness. This electrifying encounter sets the stage for a thrilling narrative that will keep fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the unfolding events and the ultimate clash between these captivating characters.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as executive producers. The 8-episode series is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

