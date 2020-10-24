Remember the extraordinarily talented director Shimit Amin? His main claim to fame is Chak De the iconic hockey flick with Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. Thereafter, Shimit, who made his directorial debut in the Ram Gopal Varma production Abb Tak Chappan in 2004, directed Rocket Singh Salesman of The Year in 2009.

Nothing was heard of Shimit since then except in connection with Mira Nair who not only considers Shimit a dear friend. But also a talent to reckon with. Way back in 2013, Mira told me she was trying to persuade Shimit to return to acting. But it didn’t work out. Shimit was busy helping his wife with her directorial debut, a film entitled Girls .

But now 11 years after Rocket Singh Salesman Of The Year, Shimit is back at direction, albeit just one episode of Mira Nair’s series A Suitable Boy.

It is believed that Shimit will very soon return to full-fledged direction. Says Mira Nair, “This (one episode of A Suitable Boy) is a new start. I had persuaded Shimit to edit my film The Reluctant Fundamentalist in 2014.”

Also Read: Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy starring Tanya Maniktala, Tabu, Ishaan Khatter to premiere on Netflix on October 23

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.