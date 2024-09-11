Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to embark on his next project. After launching the trailer for Devara and hosting a press conference with Shah Rukh Khan, the director-producer has flown to Jaisalmer to begin shooting for the Indian adaptation of the popular American reality show, The Traitors, as per a report by PinkVilla.

Karan Johar heads to Jaisalmer to host Indian adaptation of The Traitors: Report

According to sources close to the development, Johar is set to start hosting the show tomorrow. “He leaves today and will begin his journey of hosting Traitors from tomorrow with a bunch of contestants. It’s an exciting format, and all the creators feel that there’s no one better than Karan Johar to host,” a source told the publication. Johar will reportedly be in Jaisalmer for two weeks for the shoot.

About Traitors and Its Unique Format

The Indian adaptation of The Traitors closely follows the format of the American reality show. The game is based on the popular party game Mafia, where contestants engage in tasks and challenges, with plenty of twists and turns along the way. A group of 10 contestants will be confined to a single location for two weeks, competing to stay in the game.

After conducting a recce across the country, the team decided on Jaisalmer as the ideal location for the show. “The contestants will have to perform several tasks to remain in the game, but the competition will have a lot of twists and turns to keep the spark intact,” the source added.

There has been speculation about the celebrity contestants who will participate in the show, with names such as Karan Kundra, Sundhanshu Pandey, Raj Kundra, Anshula Kapoor, and Jasmin Bhasin being mentioned. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

