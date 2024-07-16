Meena Kumari's biopic has been eagerly anticipated to chronicle her life and artistry. Reports suggested that Kriti Sanon was slated to portray the iconic actress, with fashion designer Manish Malhotra venturing into directing for the first time. However, there's been a change of plans. The highly anticipated project has been postponed yet again, with filming now expected to begin in early 2025.

Meena Kumari Biopic: Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra’s project delayed again; filming expected to begin in 2025: Report

According to a report in Mid-day, this isn't the first time the biopic has faced a delay. Initially planned for a 2023 shoot, it was pushed back by a year. Sources close to the production reveal that Manish Malhotra is meticulously revisiting the script. His vision is for a biopic that captures the essence of Meena Kumari's life with impeccable accuracy. “The material will be vetted by multiple script doctors before it goes into filming,” a source informed.

Meena Kumari's story is deeply intertwined with the golden age of Hindi cinema. Recreating that era demands meticulous pre-production planning. The delay allows the team more time to delve into historical details and ensure authenticity. This includes meticulously crafting costumes – a crucial element in portraying one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated actresses.

As the source further elaborates, "Since it's a period drama, this allows them ample time for pre-production. Costumes are also a big part when recounting the story of one of Hindi cinema's finest actors, and their recreation will take time.”

The yet-untitled film promises to be Kriti Sanon's first biopic in her decade-long career. It aims to be a poignant tribute to Meena Kumari, the actress who earned the moniker "Tragedy Queen" for her unforgettable portrayals of sorrow and resilience on screen. From the timeless classic Baiju Bawra (1952) to Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962) and the unforgettable Pakeezah (1972), Meena Kumari delivered some of Indian cinema's most treasured performances before her career was tragically cut short in 1972.

While the official title remains under wraps, anticipation for the film is sure to rise as we inch closer to its release in the first half of 2025.

