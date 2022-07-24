San Diego Comic-Con is once again in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: Marvel Studios returned to Hall H! During the blockbuster Marvel Studios panel at the convention center, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to thunderous cheers and applause to announce Phase 4 has officially ended and made several announcements for Phase 5 and Phase 6.

Marvel announces Avengers: Secret Wars, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Thunderbolts, Captain America: New World Order, Fantastic Four, Blade

Marvel Studios has officially announced the multiverse saga and below are the titles coming to theatres with release dates.

HICKMAN. SCHITI.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Visual Development artist Andy Park has revealed the first look at Ant-Man, The Wasp, Cassie Lang AND Kang for #Quantumania! [Via: andyparkart - instagram] pic.twitter.com/q1ZklvWkyr — Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) July 23, 2022

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters May 5, 2023. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/gp1fh4HHKQ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

BLADE

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Blade, in theaters November 3, 2023. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/rYkUpjDDd7 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order, in theaters May 3, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/NcORU27Kmt — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

THUNDERBOLTS

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, in theaters July 26, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/OxpGz6auan — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

FANTASTIC FOUR

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, in theaters November 8, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/z4j7tsfKl9 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/VRtMFJHUPS — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars, in theaters November 7, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/MI4rwlkgeY — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.