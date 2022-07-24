comscore

Marvel announces Avengers: Secret Wars, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Thunderbolts, Captain America: New World Order, Fantastic Four, Blade 

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

San Diego Comic-Con is once again in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: Marvel Studios returned to Hall H! During the blockbuster Marvel Studios panel at the convention center, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to thunderous cheers and applause to announce Phase 4 has officially ended and made several announcements for Phase 5 and Phase 6.

Marvel Studios has officially announced the multiverse saga and below are the titles coming to theatres with release dates.

HICKMAN. SCHITI.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

BLADE

CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER

THUNDERBOLTS

FANTASTIC FOUR

AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

ALSO READ: Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio to return in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ in Spring 2024

