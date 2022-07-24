San Diego Comic-Con is once again in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: Marvel Studios returned to Hall H! During the blockbuster Marvel Studios panel at the convention center, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to thunderous cheers and applause to announce Phase 4 has officially ended and made several announcements for Phase 5 and Phase 6.
Marvel announces Avengers: Secret Wars, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Thunderbolts, Captain America: New World Order, Fantastic Four, Blade
Marvel Studios has officially announced the multiverse saga and below are the titles coming to theatres with release dates.
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
Visual Development artist Andy Park has revealed the first look at Ant-Man, The Wasp, Cassie Lang AND Kang for #Quantumania!
[Via: andyparkart - instagram] pic.twitter.com/q1ZklvWkyr
— Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) July 23, 2022
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters May 5, 2023. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/gp1fh4HHKQ
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
WAKANDA FOREVER pic.twitter.com/jHGulxMISk
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022
BLADE
Marvel Studios' Blade, in theaters November 3, 2023. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/rYkUpjDDd7
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022
CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER
Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order, in theaters May 3, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/NcORU27Kmt
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022
THUNDERBOLTS
Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, in theaters July 26, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/OxpGz6auan
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022
FANTASTIC FOUR
Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, in theaters November 8, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/z4j7tsfKl9
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022
AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY
Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/VRtMFJHUPS
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022
AVENGERS: SECRET WARS
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars, in theaters November 7, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/MI4rwlkgeY
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022
