Katrina Kaif likely to be cast in Sajid Nadiadwala production opposite Kartik Aaryan in Kabir Khan’s next

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha

The war bio-pic that Kabir Khan will direct with Kartik Aaryan in the lead has a brand new update. Sources close to the project informed Bollywood Hungama that Kartik will be co-starring with either Katrina Kaif  or Deepika Padukone in the true-life soldier’s story which Sajid Nadiadwala , reeling under the  triple flop of  Tadap, Bachchan Pandey and  Heropanti 2 , is producing.

Informs the source, “After a stream of flops, Sajid is looking to change his fortunes with Kartik Aaryan, the current Midas of  the box office. Either Katrina or Deepika is likely to be cast opposite Kartik. Katrina is a close friend of director Kabir Khan and she is likely to  bag the  role.”

Also Read: Katrina Kaif glows in black and white check dress, shares an unseen pic from her Maldivian vacation

