The war bio-pic that Kabir Khan will direct with Kartik Aaryan in the lead has a brand new update. Sources close to the project informed Bollywood Hungama that Kartik will be co-starring with either Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone in the true-life soldier’s story which Sajid Nadiadwala , reeling under the triple flop of Tadap, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti 2 , is producing.

Katrina Kaif likely to be cast in Sajid Nadiadwala production opposite Kartik Aaryan in Kabir Khan’s next

Informs the source, “After a stream of flops, Sajid is looking to change his fortunes with Kartik Aaryan, the current Midas of the box office. Either Katrina or Deepika is likely to be cast opposite Kartik. Katrina is a close friend of director Kabir Khan and she is likely to bag the role.”

