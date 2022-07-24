San Diego Comic-Con is once again in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: Marvel Studios returned to Hall H! During the blockbuster Marvel Studios panel at the convention center, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to thunderous cheers and applause to announce Phase 4 has officially ended and made several announcements for Phase 5 and Phase 6.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio to return in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ in Spring 2024

During the presentation Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, announced that Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again an 18-episode Original series starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returning, will be coming to Disney+ in Spring 2024.

At Marvel Studio's animation panel at San Diego Comic Con, it was revealed that Charlie Cox would return to voice Daredevil in the upcoming animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year which will follow the MCU's Peter Parker before the events of Captain America: Civil War.

This news comes in after reports cited Cox and his Daredevil co-star Vincent D'Onofrio (who played Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) are returning for the Disney+ Echo series after D'Onofrio dropped by in Hawkeye. The villains the animated webslinger will encounter, as revealed at Comic Con, include Harry Osborn, Scorpion, Unicorn, Rhino, Tarantula, Doctor Octopus and Speed Demon, while possible allies include Amadeus Cho and Runaways’ Nico Minoru.

Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock and made a brief appearance for the first time in Spider-Man: No Way Home movie, as a legal aid of Peter Parker who falsely accused of murdering Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

