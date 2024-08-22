In a video showcasing highlights from the previous films, the production house expressed gratitude for the decade-long love and support for the franchise.

Yash Raj Films on Thursday officially confirmed the third installment of the acclaimed Mardaani franchise. The announcement coincided with the 10th anniversary of the original film, released in 2014. In a video showcasing highlights from the previous films, the production house expressed gratitude for the decade-long love and support for the franchise. They also announced that the next chapter, featuring the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by Rani Mukerji, is in the works.

Rani Mukerji to reprise the role of cop Shivani Shivaji Roy as YRF confirms Mardaani 3: “We are inspired again”

The caption read, “10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits... Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired... again... thanks to you. #RaniMukerji #10YearsOfMardaani.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

The Mardaani series has garnered critical acclaim and commercial success, captivating audiences with its compelling narratives and powerful messaging. While the cast for the upcoming film is still being finalized, Rani Mukerji is set to reprise her iconic role as Shivani Shivaji Roy. The production is expected to commence soon.

Beyond her work on Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.