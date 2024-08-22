comscore
Last Updated 22.08.2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Rani Mukerji to reprise the role of cop Shivani Shivaji Roy as YRF confirms Mardaani 3: "We are inspired again"

Rani Mukerji to reprise the role of cop Shivani Shivaji Roy as YRF confirms Mardaani 3: “We are inspired again”

In a video showcasing highlights from the previous films, the production house expressed gratitude for the decade-long love and support for the franchise.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Yash Raj Films on Thursday officially confirmed the third installment of the acclaimed Mardaani franchise. The announcement coincided with the 10th anniversary of the original film, released in 2014. In a video showcasing highlights from the previous films, the production house expressed gratitude for the decade-long love and support for the franchise. They also announced that the next chapter, featuring the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by Rani Mukerji, is in the works.

Rani Mukerji to reprise the role of cop Shivani Shivaji Roy as YRF confirms Mardaani 3: “We are inspired again”

The caption read, “10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits... Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired... again... thanks to you. #RaniMukerji #10YearsOfMardaani.”

 

The Mardaani series has garnered critical acclaim and commercial success, captivating audiences with its compelling narratives and powerful messaging. While the cast for the upcoming film is still being finalized, Rani Mukerji is set to reprise her iconic role as Shivani Shivaji Roy. The production is expected to commence soon.

Beyond her work on Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway.

